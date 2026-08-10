Incoming University of Oregon freshman Simon Rosselli breaks national record to win U20 discus gold

Incoming University of Oregon freshman Simon Rosselli won gold in the men’s discus at the World Athletics U20 Championships at Hayward Field Sunday.

Rosselli, a native of Spokane, Washington, sat in fifth place heading into the final round before launching a 66.39-meter throw on his sixth attempt.

The winning throw broke Mason Finley’s 2009 national U20 record of 65.34 meters and secured the title.

Rosselli becomes the fourth American to win the U20 discus title.

The University of Oregon said more than 1,800 athletes representing 147 countries competed over the course of the five-day meet. Eugene previously hosted this meet in 2014, then staged as the World Junior Championships.