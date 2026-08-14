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Firefighters urge caution after compost catches fire near Hendricks Park

KLCC
Published August 14, 2026 at 1:32 PM PDT
Eugene Springfield Fire says a car that started in compost spread to nearby trees
Courtesy of Eugene Springfield Fire
Eugene Springfield Fire said a fire that started in compost spread to nearby trees.

Eugene Springfield Firefighters say they put out a small fire that spread from a compost pile Friday near Hendricks Park in Eugene.

Firefighters received multiple calls around 9 a.m. of a brush fire and located it near the Masonic Cemetery. By that time, it had spread from a compost pile to nearby trees.

First responders were able to quickly put out the fire. Fire crews asked the property owners to move their compost farther away from the trees.

Fire officials say compost piles can generate significant heat and can combust if not properly maintained. They asked members of the public who compost to be especially cautious now, when fire danger is high because of dry fuels.
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News Briefs Eugene Springfield FirePublic Safety
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