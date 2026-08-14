Tragic crash on I-84 prompts urging to slow down and move over in work zones
Oregon transportation officials are urging drivers to pay attention, slow down, and give space in work zones on state freeways and highways. That's after a tragic crash earlier this week.
A stranded driver was killed and an Oregon Department of Transportation employee was seriously injured Tuesday when a passing driver struck them alongside I-84 near Arlington.
ODOT said its employee parked on the shoulder and activated warning lights and a reader board directing traffic to the far lane. He was helping change a flat tire.
A westbound vehicle hit the ODOT truck, killing a man from Ocean Shores Washington and injuring the ODOT worker, who was taken to a hospital by a lifeflight helicopter. Oregon State Police are investigating the crash.
Oregon’s Move Over Law requires drivers approaching a stopped vehicle with flashing or hazard lights to move over when it is safe to do so or slow down.
Oregon work zone crashes hit a five-year high in 2024 — 621 crashes — according to the latest data from ODOT.