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Tragic crash on I-84 prompts urging to slow down and move over in work zones

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published August 14, 2026 at 6:55 AM PDT
An ODOT maintenance truck is parked on the shoulder of I-84 near Arlington on Aug. 13, at the site of the Aug. 11 crash that killed a stranded driver and seriously injured an ODOT employee who had stopped to help him.
ODOT
An ODOT maintenance truck is parked on the shoulder of I-84 near Arlington on Aug. 13, at the site of the Aug. 11 crash that killed a stranded driver and seriously injured an ODOT employee who had stopped to help him.

Oregon transportation officials are urging drivers to pay attention, slow down, and give space in work zones on state freeways and highways. That's after a tragic crash earlier this week.

A stranded driver was killed and an Oregon Department of Transportation employee was seriously injured Tuesday when a passing driver struck them alongside I-84 near Arlington.

ODOT said its employee parked on the shoulder and activated warning lights and a reader board directing traffic to the far lane. He was helping change a flat tire.

A westbound vehicle hit the ODOT truck, killing a man from Ocean Shores Washington and injuring the ODOT worker, who was taken to a hospital by a lifeflight helicopter. Oregon State Police are investigating the crash.

Oregon’s Move Over Law requires drivers approaching a stopped vehicle with flashing or hazard lights to move over when it is safe to do so or slow down.

Oregon work zone crashes hit a five-year high in 2024 — 621 crashes — according to the latest data from ODOT. 
Tags
News Briefs Oregon Department of Transportationroad safety
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald