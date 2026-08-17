Olympic Track & Field trials to return to Eugene

The 2028 U.S. Olympic team track and field trials will return to Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. This is the sixth consecutive Olympic trials hosted in Eugene, and the meet is organized by Track Town USA.

The trials will be held from June 17-22, 2028. The trials will last six days instead of the typical eight, due to the Olympic games taking place only a month later.

Selection for the decathlon, heptathlon and 10,000 meters will be held earlier in the spring, dates and location to be announced, to allow the athletes additional recovery time before the Olympic games.

Qualifying standards and qualifying windows for the trials will be announced in 2027.