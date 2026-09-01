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Newport Public Library adds Kanopy streaming service

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published September 1, 2026 at 6:01 PM PDT

Newport Public Library cardholders will have free access to the streaming service Kanopy starting Sept. 1.

A release from the library says the streaming service offers documentaries, independent and international films, classic cinema, and educational programming.

Users will be able to access Kanopy through the Newport Public library’s online catalog if they have valid Library card and PIN.

Newport joins other libraries in the area in offering access to Kanopy, including Eugene, Corvallis-Benton County, Creswell and Deschutes County.
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News Briefs NewportlibrarieslibraryNewport Public Library
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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