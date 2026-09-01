Newport Public Library adds Kanopy streaming service

Newport Public Library cardholders will have free access to the streaming service Kanopy starting Sept. 1.

A release from the library says the streaming service offers documentaries, independent and international films, classic cinema, and educational programming.

Users will be able to access Kanopy through the Newport Public library’s online catalog if they have valid Library card and PIN.

Newport joins other libraries in the area in offering access to Kanopy, including Eugene, Corvallis-Benton County, Creswell and Deschutes County.