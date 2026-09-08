Oregonians can now get COVID vaccine ahead of respiratory illness season

The Oregon Health Authority has issued an order that will allow providers statewide to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release Friday, OHA leaders said the order authorized providers to start administering the vaccine to those who need or want it over the holiday weekend. Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA, said vaccines are the best way to protect against respiratory viruses.

“We are delighted that anyone who wants protection can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting this weekend,” Sidelinger said. “I join my public health colleagues in the other West Coast Health Alliance member states in celebrating this important step toward ensuring our communities are well prepared for the 2026-2027 respiratory virus season.”

The authorization follows recommendations from the West Coast Health Alliance for this year’s respiratory virus season.

The alliance, between California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington, was established last year in the wake of rolled back health recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the White House.

The vaccine is recommended for adults over the age of 65, those living in congregant settings and other vulnerable groups.