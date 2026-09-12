Oregon Department of Forestry plans training burn in Corvallis

People looking up towards the Bald Hill Farm west of Corvallis might see smoke beginning Monday.

There’s no cause for alarm, though. The Oregon Department of Forestry is using the land for a training burn.

The burn is planned as an opportunity for ODF and local fire personnel to learn about controlled burning and observing grass fire behavior. The burn will be managed by experienced ODF staff with the help of trained Corvallis and Philomath fire personnel.

The training will only take place if conditions like wind and humidity allow for full control, ODF said.

The burn is planned for up to 40 acres of the Greenbelt Land Trust’s Bald Hill Farm property. ODF ensures that burning the area has ecological benefits for native prairie habitats and makes future restoration and management more effective.