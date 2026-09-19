Certified Whale Watch Naturalist training program offered in Newport

The American Cetacean Society Oregon Chapter is offering a Certified Whale Watch Naturalist Training Program beginning this October in Newport.

The program will prepare participants to represent the American Cetacean Society at tabling events, schools, special events and whale-watching sites.

Participants will learn through lectures led by marine scientists and naturalists, hands-on activities and field trips. Topics will include whales and dolphins, seals and sea lions, marine natural history, seabirds and the Oregon Coast’s marine mammal stranding response.

The cost of the full program is $250, which includes all of the activities and instruction listed above. To register, interested participants should email acsoregonchapter@gmail.com with their full name, address and phone number.

No specialized experience is required. The program is open to anyone with an interest in whales, dolphins and porpoises.

For more information, visit www.acsonline.org or follow the Oregon Chapter on social media.