September was cooler and wetter than normal in Eugene

If you thought this September was unusually cool and wet in Eugene, you were correct.

The National Weather Service says Eugene saw 2.76 inches of rain during the month. That’s 1.44 inches above normal, and is tied for the 17th-wettest September in Eugene’s recorded history.

The National Weather Service said Eugene’s average temperature during the month was 59.9 F.

That’s about 3.2 F cooler than normal.

The National Weather Service said the last time Northwest Oregon observed below normal temperatures in September was in 2019.