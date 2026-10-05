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Man arrested after reportedly assaulting unhoused community members with a gun

KLCC
Published October 5, 2026 at 3:38 PM PDT

Eugene Police arrested a man early Friday morning after he reportedly assaulted multiple unhoused community members in downtown Eugene.

The 22-year-old suspect was seen hitting an unhoused person in the head with a gun, while two others surrounded him. The suspect allegedly dropped the gun multiple times but his friends encouraged him to keep going.

Another member of the group, a 21-year-old, was also arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

The group allegedly attempted to assault another unhoused person who was able to defend himself with a bike chain.

A witness then pepper-sprayed the group before police arrived.

Officers located the three men and found a gun in a dumpster nearby. Additional victims were found, including one who claimed his head was stomped on by a member of the group.
Tags
News Briefs crimeUnhousedDowntown EugeneEugene Police Department
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