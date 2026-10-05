North Albany Rural Fire Protection District asks for levy renewal

An operating levy for the North Albany Rural Fire Protection District in Benton County is up for renewal on November’s ballot.

The current levy will expire in June 2027, and is used to cover the operating budget of the district.

The district does not have its own staff, equipment or fire stations, and instead contracts with the Albany Fire Department to protect the rural homes outside of city limits. The district pays the fire department to provide services, and the district’s board gets monthly updates from the fire chief.

If passed, the five-year levy would renew at a reduced rate of 70 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, compared to the current rate of 75 cents. This levy is in addition to the permanent rate limit of $1.4071 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

According to the district, the tax rate for the potential renewal has lowered because the levy would still generate enough revenue to cover operating costs.