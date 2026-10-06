PeaceHealth Oregon has a new chief executive

PeaceHealth has named a new chief executive of the Oregon region.

Heather Wall has been serving in an interim role as top executive since Jim McGovern was terminated in May during a tumultuous period for the healthcare provider.

Wall will be responsible for leading hospital services throughout Lane County.

The PeaceHealth Oregon region includes Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield, Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence and Cottage Grove Community Medical Center, as well as clinics and specialty services.

Wall is an Oregon native. She earned her nursing degree at Lane Community College and a Master of Science in Nursing, Leadership and Management at Walden University. In an announcement from PeaceHealth, Wall was praised for her “strong focus on patient care, relationship-building ability and a combination of compassion and accountability.”

