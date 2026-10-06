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PeaceHealth Oregon has a new chief executive

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published October 6, 2026 at 3:27 PM PDT
Heather Wall
Rod Butler
/
PeaceHealth
Heather Wall MSN, RN, has been serving as interim chief executive of the PeaceHealth Oregon region since May 2026.

PeaceHealth has named a new chief executive of the Oregon region.  

Heather Wall has been serving in an interim role as top executive since Jim McGovern was terminated in May during a tumultuous period for the healthcare provider.

Wall will be responsible for leading hospital services throughout Lane County.

The PeaceHealth Oregon region includes Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield, Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence and Cottage Grove Community Medical Center, as well as clinics and specialty services.  

Wall is an Oregon native. She earned her nursing degree at Lane Community College and a Master of Science in Nursing, Leadership and Management at Walden University. In an announcement from PeaceHealth, Wall was praised for her “strong focus on patient care, relationship-building ability and a combination of compassion and accountability.”
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News Briefs PeaceHealthHeather Wall
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert
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