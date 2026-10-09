Lost hiker rescued at Summit Lake Trail

Lane County Search and Rescue saved an overdue hiker at Summit Lake Trail late Tuesday night.

According to a press release, the call came in from a hiker who had been separated from his brother, but made it back to their vehicle and called for help.

Search and Rescue volunteers trekked in and found the hiker, who was uninjured. They guided him out in the dark and he was reunited with his brother.

The Lane County Sheriff’s office says this was an example of good tactics in a bad situation. The caller stayed at the trailhead where he called from and the lost person stayed in one place so that phone pings could accurately locate them.

