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Prescribed burn to remove invasive plants planned for Marys Peak in Benton County

KLCC
Published October 14, 2026 at 6:46 AM PDT

Firefighters on the Siuslaw National Forest are planning to burn an acre of land near Marys Peak in Benton County Wednesday afternoon.

Forest officials said the burn will only take place if weather allows and fire danger remains low.

The burn is meant to remove an invasive grass species in the meadow near the summit. Firefighters will create a perimeter and extinguish the flames once completed.

The area will then be monitored for residual hot spots, and native plant seeds will be spread.

Forest officials said smoke in the area may be visible, but is not expected to have a lasting effect.

Anyone concerned about smoke nearby is urged to contact their local fire department, county emergency services or a nearby Siuslaw National Forest Ranger Station.
Tags
News Briefs prescribed burnsSiuslaw National Forestcontrolled burnfire season
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