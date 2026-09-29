Oregon forest and fire officials say fire season is not over, backyard burning still prohibited

With autumn on its way and cooler weather incoming, it may feel like wildfire season in Oregon has ended.

But officials from the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Lane Fire Defense Board are reminding residents that fire season is not over, and backyard burning is still prohibited.

ODF spokesperson Jessica Neujahr said officials take determining the date for the end of fire season and its restrictions very seriously.

“They’re looking at fuel loads, how dry is it, is there significant rain coming up in the forecast,” she said. “Even though we’ve had the little bit of rain that we’ve had, it has not been enough to actually saturate the fuels on the ground.”

Neujahr said that means the risk for wildfires is still present, and so are the consequences for backyard burning.

“What can come with debris burning while in fire season is a fine, possibly,” she said. “And on top of that, if your debris burn does grow and become an escape debris burn and turn into a wildfire, you can be liable for the firefighting costs, which I can confidently say are very expensive.”

Neujahr said people who have debris ready to burn should cover it with a tarp, which will let the debris dry out by the time fire season is declared over. The dried debris will then burn faster and cleaner.