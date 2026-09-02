Oregon’s 2026 wildfire season brings record costs

A new report by the Oregon Department of Forestry shows the state’s cost of battling this year’s wildfire season has hit a record high, with officials estimating the costs at about $236.2 million, as of Aug. 20.

This year’s net fire costs are “already the most significant on record,” according a preliminary ODF report. Officials say it’s outpaced the final net costs of 2024’s wildfire season by about $35.3 million to date.

The estimate comes after this year’s fire season got an early start, with conditions worsened by the state’s record-low snowpack, drought and severe weather. As of Aug. 20, more than 1,500 wildfires have burned 2.5 million acres across Oregon, surpassing 2024’s record.

While some costs are covered with the help of federal grants, some of the fires the agency is battling are on remote land not eligible under FEMA’s Fire Management Assistant Grant. The agency says the reason for the higher portion of net costs this year is “largely due to the location of fires on the landscape.”

According to its preliminary report, ODF is also looking to borrow funds from the Oregon State Treasury to help pay for noncapital wildfire suppression costs tied to this year’s season.

Under HB 3940, ODF is able to borrow funds from the state’s treasury when costs reach beyond its available resources. ODF is potentially seeking three separate loans, totaling $150 million, from September to November.

ODF says it will deliver its final 2026 fire season report to the Legislature’s Emergency Board in December. The agency plans to request funds from the state to help cover the additional costs and fill in any gaps.

With about two months left in the season, it’s still unclear what the season’s total costs will be, including costs from fires on federal land.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.