Atkinson leads Oregon State's high-flying offense to 48-30 win over Washington State

Braden Atkinson threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns and Oregon State established early control to beat Washington State 48-30 on Saturday.

Running back AJ Newberry ran for 105 yards on 11 carries and had 120 yards receiving on five receptions and a touchdown for the Beavers.

Jesse Legree had 108 receiving yards on eight receptions and two touchdowns for the Beavers (5-2, 3-0 Pac 12). Legree is the first wideout to 1,000 yards receiving this season.

Jake Reichle added two rushing touchdowns for Oregon State.

Reichle's 1-yard touchdown run gave Oregon State a 7-0 lead. Atkinson followed with a 90-yard touchdown to Legree, and Caleb Ojeda's 48-yard field goal before the end of the first quarter made it 17-0.

The Beavers went to halftime up 27-10.

In his first career start, redshirt freshman quarterback Owen Eshelman threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 136 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown for Washington State (1-6, 0-3).

Branden Granashamoorthy had 147 yards receiving on a 11 receptions with a touchdowns.

Eshelman led three-straight touchdown drives late for the Cougars whose 30-point effort was the highest against an FBS program this season.

Up next

Washington State hosts 23rd-ranked Boise State on Saturday.

Oregon State is off next week before traveling to face Fresno State on Oct. 31.