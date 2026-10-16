Beavers and Ducks men’s basketball will face off at Moda Center in November

For the first time in 30 years, the University of Oregon and Oregon State’s men’s basketball teams will face off somewhere other than Eugene or Corvallis.

Instead, on Nov. 19, the teams will go head-to-head at Moda Center in Portland for the NES West Coast Classic.

This will mark the 19th time the teams have played in Portland in their 366 total meetings. Oregon State leads the rivalry’s all-time series 192-174.

Tickets will be available for presale on Tuesday.

Oregon played its first exhibition game of the season on Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. It was their first game since longtime head coach Dana Altman announced his retirement on Oct. 7.

The Ducks were led by interim coach Tony Stubblefield, and lost to Seattle U by a 71-65 score.

The Beavers men's basketball team plays its first exhibition game of the season Friday evening against Michigan in Ann Arbor.

