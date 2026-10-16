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Beavers and Ducks men’s basketball will face off at Moda Center in November

KLCC | By Julia Boboc
Published October 16, 2026 at 12:01 PM PDT
Oregon power forward Pharaoh Compton passes the ball over Seattle U center Halvine Dzellat in an exhibition game on Oct. 15, 2026 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. Compton scored the most points for Oregon with 15 in the game.
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Oregon power forward Pharaoh Compton passes the ball over Seattle U center Halvine Dzellat in an exhibition game on Oct. 15, 2026 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. Compton scored the most points for Oregon with 15 in the game.
Patrick Ogawa / KLCC
Oregon interim head coach Tony Stubblefield
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Oregon interim head coach Tony Stubblefield on the sideline of an exhibition game against Seattle U on Oct. 15, 2026. The game was Stubblefield's first as head coach after Dana Altman's retirement on Oct. 7.
Patrick Ogawa / KLCC
Oregon guard Fred Payne runs the ball along the three-point line against Seattle U in an exhibition match on Oct. 15, 2026 in Eugene. Oregon lost the game 71-65.
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Oregon guard Fred Payne runs the ball along the three-point line against Seattle U in an exhibition match on Oct. 15, 2026 in Eugene. Oregon lost the game 71-65.
Patrick Ogawa / KLCC
Oregon forward Tajh Ariza attempts a contested layup in an exhibition game against Seattle U on Oct. 15, 2026. Oregon lost the game 71-65.
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Oregon forward Tajh Ariza attempts a contested layup in an exhibition game against Seattle U on Oct. 15, 2026. Oregon lost the game 71-65.
Patrick Ogawa / KLCC
Oregon guard Lin Wei goes head-to-head with Seattle U defender Tyler Boston at an exhibition game on Oct. 15, 2026. Oregon lost the game 71-65.
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Oregon guard Lin Wei goes head-to-head with Seattle U defender Tyler Boston at an exhibition game on Oct. 15, 2026. Oregon lost the game 71-65.
Patrick Ogawa / KLCC
Oregon guard Fred Payne pushes past Seattle U defenders in an exhibition match on Oct. 15, 2026. Oregon lost the game 65-71.
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Oregon guard, Fred Payne (4), pushes past Seattle U defenders in an exhibition match on Oct. 15, 2026 in Eugene. Oregon lost the game 71-65.
Patrick Ogawa / KLCC

For the first time in 30 years, the University of Oregon and Oregon State’s men’s basketball teams will face off somewhere other than Eugene or Corvallis.

Instead, on Nov. 19, the teams will go head-to-head at Moda Center in Portland for the NES West Coast Classic.

This will mark the 19th time the teams have played in Portland in their 366 total meetings. Oregon State leads the rivalry’s all-time series 192-174.

Tickets will be available for presale on Tuesday.

Oregon played its first exhibition game of the season on Thursday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. It was their first game since longtime head coach Dana Altman announced his retirement on Oct. 7.

The Ducks were led by interim coach Tony Stubblefield, and lost to Seattle U by a 71-65 score.

The Beavers men's basketball team plays its first exhibition game of the season Friday evening against Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Tags
Sports Moda CenterDucks men's basketballBeavers Basketball
Julia Boboc
Julia Boboc is a reporting fellow for KLCC. She joined the station in the summer of 2025 as an intern through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She is a journalism and linguistics student at the University of Oregon, originally from Texas. She hopes to use her experience in audio to bring stories about humanity and empathy to the airwaves.
See stories by Julia Boboc
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