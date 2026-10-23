Cottage Grove Sentinel to cease operations at the end of October
The Cottage Grove Sentinel will shut down after its Oct. 28 edition.
The weekly newspaper announced the closure in its most recent edition, citing a sharp decline in revenue.
The announcement says ownership has considered closing the paper since April, but wanted to make a final effort to increase advertising.
The Sentinel was first published in 1889, and has had several owners since 1990.
Its parent company, Salem-based Country Media, owns seven other Oregon newspapers, most covering coastal communities.
Country Media did not return KLCC's requests for comment.