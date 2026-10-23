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Cottage Grove Sentinel to cease operations at the end of October

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published October 23, 2026 at 3:04 PM PDT

The Cottage Grove Sentinel will shut down after its Oct. 28 edition.

The weekly newspaper announced the closure in its most recent edition, citing a sharp decline in revenue.

The announcement says ownership has considered closing the paper since April, but wanted to make a final effort to increase advertising.

The Sentinel was first published in 1889, and has had several owners since 1990.

Its parent company, Salem-based Country Media, owns seven other Oregon newspapers, most covering coastal communities.

Country Media did not return KLCC's requests for comment.
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News Briefs Cottage GroveCottage Grove SentinelLocal newsnewspapersMedia
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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