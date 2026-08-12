The Chronicle newspaper shuts down after 117 years of covering Lane County communities

The Chronicle, a weekly newspaper covering Springfield, Cottage Grove, Creswell and Pleasant Hill, has printed its last edition.

“After years of barely hanging on, we have no choice but to let go,” wrote co-owner and executive editor Erin Tierney-Heggenstaller at the start of an article announcing the closure that was published Tuesday.

The article mentions a variety of federally-linked issues that have caused it to become unsustainable, starting with a Small Business Administration loan that was meant to help the paper weather the COVID-19 pandemic that “became an anchor” when payments went up in March 2025.

Tierney-Heggenstaller also wrote that costs to print the paper have gone up due to tariffs, “and the deliberate dismantling of the U.S. Postal Service has threatened our delivery pipeline.”

But, the ultimate issue was a lack of subscribers and advertisers, according to the article.

Tierney-Heggenstaller declined KLCC’s request for an interview.

The newspaper, originally named The Creswell Chronicle, has a publication history dating back to 1909. Its name was changed after its current owners, Noel and Denise Nash, bought the paper in 2019.

A photo published on the Chronicle website described a group of eight people as “The Chronicle staff on its last day of publication,” though its website lists 19 names under its Our Team section.