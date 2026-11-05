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Lebanon voters reject jail levy by wide margin

KLCC | By Chris Lehman
Published November 5, 2026 at 3:20 PM PST
Lebanon city jail
City of Lebanon
Lebanon city jail seen here, has been closed since 2023. A proposed property tax levy may see the jail reopen if approved by voters.

Voters in Lebanon have rejected a proposal to re-open that city’s jail.

The city proposed the five-year property tax levy in order to open up the 12-bed jail, which has been closed since 2023.

For a property with an assessed value of $242,000, the city said the levy would cost about $297 a year, or roughly $25 a month.

When the jail was still open, Lebanon police officers were frequently pulled off of patrol duties to staff the facility, City Council President Michelle Steinhebel told KLCC last month.

The proposed levy was meant to provide funding for additional staffing, so the jail could operate without diminishing the police department’s ability to keep officers on the streets. The jail was primarily used for people accused of misdemeanors.

But Lebanon voters weren’t keen on the idea.

In fact, of the roughly 20 tax measures that were rejected by Oregon voters statewide this election, the Lebanon jail levy failed by the widest margin of them all.

Current results show four out of every five voters in Lebanon said “no” to the levy: an 80% rejection rate.
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News Briefs November 2026 ElectionLebanon
Chris Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December 2018 and became News Director in March 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris Lehman
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