Oregon coast has high winds, sneaker waves and high surf advisory this weekend

Oregon's beaches are going to be blustery this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for the Saturday afternoon through the evening for south winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Sneaker waves are possible on Oregon beaches through late Saturday night.

Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf.

There's also a high surf advisory from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Expect large waves, hazardous surf conditions and breakers up to 28 feet.