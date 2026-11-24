Springfield police said they’ve arrested a man in connection to a stabbing death at an apartment complex last Friday.

According to a news release , first responders arrived at 18th street north of Highway 126 to find the victim, 29-year-old Matthew Lay. Eugene-Springfield firefighters provided lifesaving measures, but Lay died at the scene.

Springfield detectives worked over the weekend to locate witnesses and other evidence.

On Sunday evening, a SWAT team used a distraction device in the River Road area of Eugene to arrest 45-year-old Marcellus Leslie Smith.

Springfield Police said Oregon State Police, and the Portland, Gresham and Eugene Police Departments assisted in the investigation.

