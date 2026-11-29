The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for the central Oregon coast, beginning late Sunday, Nov. 29, and lasting through Monday afternoon, Nov. 30.

Southwesterly winds are forecast to reach 15 to 30 mph, with stronger gusts potentially reaching 60 mph.

The watch is applicable to the Tillamook county coastal area, the central coast, and the central Oregon coast range.

Strong winds could bring down trees and power lines, potentially leaving large areas without power.

Drivers, particularly those operating trucks, trailers and other high-profile vehicles, could encounter challenging road conditions.

Residents are encouraged to identify potential hazards around their homes, including large trees and overhead power lines, and take precautions to avoid those areas. This includes potentially sleeping away from large trees and power lines.

With prolonged outages possible, the National Weather Services advises residents to check emergency supplies, make sure generators are fueled and have backup lighting such as flashlights with charged batteries and a plan for staying warm if electricity is lost.

Overnight temperatures along the coast are expected to dip into the low 50s.