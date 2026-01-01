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Khushboo Rathore

Khushboo Rathore is a data and engagement reporter for the Oregon Journalism Project. She has journalism and information science degrees from the University of Maryland, College Park.

She was most recently the Roy W. Howard Fellow at Wisconsin Watch, and she has worked on projects with the Associated Press (including the award-winning Lethal Restraint), Howard Center for Investigative Journalism, Local News Network and The Frederick News-Post.

Khushboo is originally from Maryland. Outside of work, she volunteers raising guide and service dogs for non-profit organizations.