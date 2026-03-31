© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shaanth Nanguneri

Reporter

Shaanth Kodialam Nanguneri is a reporter based in Portland, Oregon covering Gov. Tina Kotek and the Oregon Legislature. He grew up in the Bay Area, California and went on to study at UCLA. He is always interested in stories involving courts, criminal justice, social services and health.

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.