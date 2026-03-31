Shaanth Nanguneri

Shaanth NanguneriReporter
Shaanth Kodialam Nanguneri is a reporter based in Portland, Oregon covering Gov. Tina Kotek and the Oregon Legislature. He grew up in the Bay Area, California and went on to study at UCLA. He is always interested in stories involving courts, criminal justice, social services and health.
Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.
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U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has no current plans to build new detention facilities or expand existing ICE locations in the state of Oregon, a top ICE official said, tempering months of speculation that a new facility could be coming to the Oregon Coast.