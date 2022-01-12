KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Josh Lehner, State Of Oregon’s Office of Economic Analysis

On this edition of the Oregon Rainmakers Podcast, we talk with Josh Lehner an economist with the State Of Oregon’s office of economic analysis. Lehner talks about the health of the state and local economy, some potential challenges to overcome, and some solid optimism for the near future.
Michael Dunne is the principal at Michael Dunne Communications LLC - michaeldunnepr.com - a full service public relations agency. He is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast and serves as President of the KLCC Public Radio Foundation.
Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.