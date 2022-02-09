© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Brent Laird, Partner, at Kernutt Stokes and leader of their Athletics Practice

Published February 9, 2022 at 8:00 AM PST
Brent Laird, Partner, at Kernutt Stokes and leader of the accounting firm’s athletics practice

On this edition of the Oregon Rainmakers Podcast, we tackle the very interesting and relatively new subject of Name, Image and Likeness for college athletes and how a recent supreme court ruling opened the doors for college players to be paid.

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the principal at Michael Dunne Communications LLC - michaeldunnepr.com - a full service public relations agency. He is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast and serves as President of the KLCC Public Radio Foundation. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
