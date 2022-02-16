© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Erika McCalpine, the Executive Director of Strategic Diversity Initiatives at OSU-Cascades

Published February 16, 2022 at 11:09 AM PST
Erika McCalpine, OSU-Cascades

On this edition of the podcast, we are talking about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and how this relatively new term is becoming an increasingly critical part of today’s business. Our guest is Erika McCalpine, the Executive Director of Strategic Diversity Initiatives at OSU-Cascades, and the director of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Laboratory.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the principal at Michael Dunne Communications LLC - michaeldunnepr.com - a full service public relations agency. He is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast and serves as President of the KLCC Public Radio Foundation. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
