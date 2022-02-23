© 2022 KLCC

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Blake Thompson, Springfield Creamery - Nanci's Yogurt

Published February 23, 2022 at 8:00 AM PST
Blake Thompson, Springfield Creamery - Nanci's Yogurt

On this edition of Oregon Rainmakers, we talk with Blake Thompson, the chief innovation officer at Springfield Creamery. Springfield Creamery makes one of the most well-known products to come out of Eugene – Nanci’s Yogurt. We discuss the company, its history, and some of the challenges and opportunities for a national brand in today’s marketplace.

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the principal at Michael Dunne Communications LLC - michaeldunnepr.com - a full service public relations agency. He is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast and serves as President of the KLCC Public Radio Foundation. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
