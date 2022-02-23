KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Blake Thompson, Springfield Creamery - Nanci's Yogurt

On this edition of Oregon Rainmakers, we talk with Blake Thompson, the chief innovation officer at Springfield Creamery. Springfield Creamery makes one of the most well-known products to come out of Eugene – Nanci’s Yogurt. We discuss the company, its history, and some of the challenges and opportunities for a national brand in today’s marketplace.
Michael Dunne is the principal at Michael Dunne Communications LLC - michaeldunnepr.com - a full service public relations agency. He is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast and serves as President of the KLCC Public Radio Foundation.
