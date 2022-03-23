KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Kendra Jones, Executive Director of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children)
Ways To Subscribe
We talk with Kendra Jones, the Executive Director of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children). Lane County has one of the highest rates of children in foster care in Oregon, where last year, over 1,100 children spent at least one night in foster care. CASA volunteers advocate for these children in order to achieve better outcomes. We discuss the organization and what business can do to help CASA protect and serve children.