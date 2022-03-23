© 2022 KLCC

KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Kendra Jones, Executive Director of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children)

Published March 23, 2022 at 10:28 AM PDT
We talk with Kendra Jones, the Executive Director of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children). Lane County has one of the highest rates of children in foster care in Oregon, where last year, over 1,100 children spent at least one night in foster care. CASA volunteers advocate for these children in order to achieve better outcomes. We discuss the organization and what business can do to help CASA protect and serve children.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the principal at Michael Dunne Communications LLC - michaeldunnepr.com - a full service public relations agency. He is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast and serves as President of the KLCC Public Radio Foundation. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
