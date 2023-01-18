KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers, Lane County Commissioner, Laurie Trieger

Oregon Rainmakers

A conversation with Lane County Commissioner, Laurie Trieger and Michael Dunne

"Part of my job is to demystify county government.” Laurie Trieger

Laurie Trieger, Lane County Commissioner representing District Three, or the South Eugene area, might be somewhat new to county government, but she is a longtime resident and advocate for the district she now represents.

“I’ve lived in the district since 1987,” she said. “And I’ve both been the recipient of key county programs as a new mom, and now have the honor to make sure such programs continue for our citizens.”

When she first ran for county commission, Trieger rolled up her sleeves and rolled up the miles knocking on thousands of doors during her campaign. “I was struck by the fact that when I talked to voters, many had no idea what a county commissioner is or what the job entails.

Trieger is committed to building a Lane County where all residents have equal opportunity to thrive and to ensuring Lane County is a safe, supportive place for everyone to live, work, and play. She brings to the Commission her lived experience as a mother, a former foster parent, low wage worker, nonprofit professional, active community volunteer, and an advocate fighting for better working conditions for women and better futures for families.

“My life experiences are, in many ways, the life experiences of so many people in the county and I’m going to work as hard as I can to make sure the services and programs the county offers are there for them today and into the future.”

