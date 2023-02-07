KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Dr. M Jackson, Climatologist, Explorer and Author

Oregon Rainmakers

A conversation between Dr. M Jackson, Glaciologist, National Geographic Explorer and Author and Michael Dunne

I have had unbelievable mentors in my life, who inspired me, and I hope I can inspire women and girls to become scientists and explorers. Dr. M Jackson

Dr. M Jackson, is an explorer, scientist, noted public speaker, author and documentarian. She received her PhD in geography and glaciology from the University of Oregon and is a resident of Eugene. A National Geographic Society Explorer, TED Fellow, three-time U.S. Fulbright Scholar and author, Jackson talks about her love of science and glaciers and her upcoming debut novel.

Dr. Jackson’s life has mostly been about seeing and doing things differently than many of her peers. She has spent decades exploring the Artic and Antarctic, and has seen firsthand the impact that climate change is having on the world’s most important water source – glaciers.

In addition to studying glaciers, Jackson is an authority on how people, communities and glaciers interact and impact each other.

She is the author of two award winning science books, The Secret Lives of Glaciers (2019) and While Glaciers Slept: Being Human in a Time of Climate Change (2015).

Venturing into the world of fiction, Dr. Jackson will soon release her debut fiction novel, set in Eugene and the Sisters Wilderness - The Ice Sings.