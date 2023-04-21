After Silicon Valley Bank: Is Our Financial System Safe?

This week on Oregon On The Record, we talked about the sudden and shocking collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and whether or not it presages a wider problem with the banking industry.

We talked with a legal scholar who studies the banking industry and explains what went wrong and why and also points out that the industry has a history of promoting unfettered capitalism when things are going well, and corporate socialism when things don’t.

We discussed regulations and guardrails with a local bank CEO and also chatted with a credit union leader which offers an alternative to traditional banks.

Finally, we conversed with a retired bank CEO and current University of Oregon professor to learn about how the industry is proceeding after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and what that means for the rest of us.

All told, the banking industry relies on risk, and sometimes that risk can lead to extremely adverse consequences for customers and the general public.

