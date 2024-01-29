© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Pass And Fail: The Challenges of School Today, as Told By Those Who Live It. An Oregon On The Record Series

By Michael Dunne
Published January 29, 2024
Today, on Oregon on the Record, you'll hear part one of a special four-part series all this week on the unprecedented challenges in education. Each day, you’ll hear unique perspectives including students, teachers, counselors and school resource officers about just how hard school is today, and how they work together to make it through.

Our show today is going to bring you voices of high school students. They were in junior high or grade school when COVID hit, and for many the scares remain. But they also talk about how finding their unique community at school is the greatest gift of all.

