Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

On The Front Lines: The Highs and Lows of Being a Teacher Today. An Oregon On the Record Series

By Michael Dunne
Published January 30, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST
A person with a megaphone addresses a crowd sitting in the roadway of a bridge.
Courtesy of Eric Flagel
Supporters of the Portland Association of Teachers sit on the Burnside Bridge Tuesday morning, as part of an organized march from the PAT offices in Northeast Portland to the downtown waterfront, Nov. 21, 2023.

Today, on Oregon on the Record, we’re continuing our special four-part series on the unprecedented challenges in education by focusing on the most important element of educating our kids – the teachers themselves. Part, subject matter expert, part babysitter, part cop and part confident, the job of teacher is in many ways one of the most difficult jobs on the planet, and unfortunately, one of the more dangerous as well.

Today, you’ll hear from teachers of multiple grades and multiple experiences and they’ll share with you their experiences about this tough, but rewarding job.

Our guests are: Hilary Roach, Edward Mielke, Aaron McNeil and Bob Orr from the Siuslaw School District.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
