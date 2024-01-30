On The Front Lines: The Highs and Lows of Being a Teacher Today. An Oregon On the Record Series

Today, on Oregon on the Record, we’re continuing our special four-part series on the unprecedented challenges in education by focusing on the most important element of educating our kids – the teachers themselves. Part, subject matter expert, part babysitter, part cop and part confident, the job of teacher is in many ways one of the most difficult jobs on the planet, and unfortunately, one of the more dangerous as well.

Today, you’ll hear from teachers of multiple grades and multiple experiences and they’ll share with you their experiences about this tough, but rewarding job.

Our guests are: Hilary Roach, Edward Mielke, Aaron McNeil and Bob Orr from the Siuslaw School District.