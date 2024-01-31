The Evolving Role of School Counselors. An Oregon On The Record Series

Today, on Oregon on the Record, we’re continuing our special four-part series on education by focusing on the role of counselor in schools. In many ways, these professionals are both an invaluable resource to kids trying to determine their future, and also a true confidant that can help them overcome the serious hurdles of depression, anxiety and other issues.

You'll hear from Springfield Public Schools Director of Special Programs, Dr. Brian Megert about the role of counselor and how they are a key member of the team that exists to help kids find their way in the sometimes difficult world of school.

