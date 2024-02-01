Keeping our Kids Safe: An Oregon On the Record Series

Today, on Oregon on the Record, we’re finishing our series on the challenges in education by talking about the mental health impact violence has on our kids and the steps schools take to try and make them as safe as possible.

Unfortunately, kids face so many more fears during school then previous generations. We as a society and community are inundated with violent incidents, coverage and perception of these tragedies. And even though school shootings are still thankfully rare, the mere fact of their possibility takes a huge toll on our kids.

It’s both a mental health and safety challenge that partially defines school in 2024.