Taking Care of Business: The Ups and Downs of Small Business Ownership

For many people, the draw of owning your own small business comes down to autonomy and flexibility. Being your own boss, running things your own way, and making changes on a dime because you’re are the ultimate decision maker are major attractions to opening up your own shop.

But, those key attractions of autonomy and flexibility come at a cost. Because you’re the boss, everything is ultimately your responsibility, even if those things are out of your control, like annoying regulations, crime, and trying to find employees in a tight labor market. Oh, and by the way, imagine doing all that during a generational challenge like COVID.

Today, on Oregon on the Record, you’ll hear from four local business owners on the problems that are constantly thrown in their face and the strategies they use to make it all work. Part, management expert, part psychologist and part magician, the job of being the boss has never been tougher. But if you get it right, it might just be the best job in the world.

Show links:

Busy Bee Café

AIMS Mobile Nursing

Oregon Axe Throwing

Main Street Sweets