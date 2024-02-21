Breaking the Glass Dome: A New Effort to Get More Women Into Politics

While Oregon is often held up as an example of progressive politics, there’s one area where it might not be as progressive as advertised and its not in the politics, but in the ranks of politicians. In the state, where women outnumber men by more than 40,000, only 48% of house members and 30% of senate members are women. And for women of color, the numbers are even more stark.

But a national organization with an new office in Oregon wants to change that.

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Erin Vilardi, Founder and CEO and Becca Phelps, Oregon state director, of the organization Vote, Run, Lead. This nonpartisan nonprofit's mission is to train women to run for office and win. They’ve trained tens of thousands of women to run for higher office and you’ll hear how they are targeting Oregon to become a state with a majority of women in the statehouse.