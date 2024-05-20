Preserving Oregon's playground: Water conservation in Central Oregon
On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear a conversation with the Bend Bulletin’s lead environmental reporter, Michael Kohn who’s recently filed several stories that encapsulate the issues of water and endangered species in Central Oregon and the challenges that exist between people and the animals that live in the region.
In many ways Central Oregon is a microcosm of the challenges and opportunities facing so many regions in our state and nation.