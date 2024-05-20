© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Preserving Oregon's playground: Water conservation in Central Oregon

By Michael Dunne
Published May 20, 2024 at 3:54 PM PDT
Deschutes River
Pexels
Deschutes River

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear a conversation with the Bend Bulletin’s lead environmental reporter, Michael Kohn who’s recently filed several stories that encapsulate the issues of water and endangered species in Central Oregon and the challenges that exist between people and the animals that live in the region.

In many ways Central Oregon is a microcosm of the challenges and opportunities facing so many regions in our state and nation.

Oregon On The Record
Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
