Home on the range: Can wild horses and cattle coexist?

Wild horses that live in Oregon and other western states didn’t evolve here like Elk or bears or cougars, but they’ve carved out a niche in the open prairies and unlike some of those original large mammals, they’re actually thriving.

So much so, that the government agency in charge of many public lands needs to round up these majestic creatures from time to time in order to preserve grazing for other animals.

And therein lies a challenge. That agency, the Bureau of Land Management is tasked with managing public lands for a whole host of reasons – including cattle grazing. And some people think the horses should be given priority over the cows.

Today on the show, you’ll hear from the BLM about what they are trying to do, and you’ll also hear from an environmentalist who thinks the BLM goes way too far out of its way to accommodate cattle and should leave the horses alone to run free.

