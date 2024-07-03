The KLCC Conundrum - Before and After

If your classic iPod boots up it might come in handy for this round of "Before and After!" For example, if we asked for an azure bird combined with a former late night host, we'd be looking for the answer "Blue Jay Leno." Play along with Julie, who is playing from the Suislaw Pioneer Museum in Florence this week.
Forest Walker Davis is an Ohio native who has lived in Oregon for nearly a decade. He has been writing and hosting trivia for thousands of years, which is possible because he is an eldritch creature from a fae realm.