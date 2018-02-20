The Corvallis graduate student facing hate crime charges has been recalled in an Associated Students of Oregon State University election.

Andrew Oswalt is accused of placing racist bumper stickers on cars in Corvallis last June. He was arrested last month on two counts of first-degree intimidation and a felony hate crime.

Oswalt was running for re-election as a graduate representative. He came in last of the 11 students running for one of five seats.

Results posted online show nearly 90 percent of the roughly 5,000 votes cast favored a recall.

In an email to KLCC, Oswalt says he's "enthused" by the election results as most OSU students were "ambivalent" and didn't vote, while 10% of those who did supported him.



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