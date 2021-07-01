Deschutes County has banned all use of fireworks through July 9th, effective immediately, due to the exceptionally dry and hot conditions Oregon is experiencing.

The Deschutes County Commisioner’s office says they made the difficult decision while recognizing there are businesses that will be negatively affected by the ban.

There will be professional fireworks displays at Vince Genna Stadium on Saturday, and at Pilot Butte State Park, Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, and La Pine Frontier Days on July 4th.



