City of Springfield's campaign addresses growing use of paths

Slow down, stay in your lane, and be courteous.

That sounds like good advice for drivers on the road, but actually it’s for people using the City of Springfield’s paths.

Starting in September, officials are launching a campaign that will make city pathways accessible and safe for all.

“The impetus is that during the pandemic, a lot of folks started using the paths more," said Kelsey Moore, the Transportation Options Specialist for the City of Springfield. "And over the last five years we’ve also seen an increase in the range of bikes and wheeled devices, including electric devices that are using the paths. So the paths, speeds, and number of folks who are out using paths have increased.”

Moore said on September 7th, an event at the Riverbank Path will provide free bike repairs, maps, and prizes. Phase 2 of the campaign will launch in summer of 2023, with speed monitoring, signage, and data collection for paths.

