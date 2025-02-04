Lane County migrant communities denounce Trump deportation plans

Immigrant communities in Lane County are speaking out against President Trump’s plans for mass deportations.

Protestors marched from downtown Springfield to downtown Eugene on Monday. Alejandro, who helped lead the walk, said it recognized the long journey that some immigrants take to reach the U.S. border.

"An hour and a half of walking is nothing compared to what immigrants that flee violence and poverty from other countries have to go through. They really sacrificed for a better life coming over here," said Alejandro, who declined to give his last name, citing his family’s legal statuses.

There are around 120,000 undocumented immigrants in Oregon, according to Pew Research Center estimates from 2022.

In the first weeks of the Trump administration, the Department of Homeland Security has moved to bolster deportation efforts nationally, including by allowing ICE raids in churches and schools.

For undocumented immigrants in Eugene and Springfield, Alejandro said the Trump presidency is fueling fear and misinformation. He said while Oregon’s status as a sanctuary state provides some security, the new administration is still hard to predict.

“The time now is to get together and also educate our communities," said Alejandro, "knowing their rights and practicing at-home scenarios if ICE were to come to [their] home—those steps for their safety and for their family’s safety.”

Alejandro said Monday's action shows that these communities can't be forced into the shadows. But he said people with citizenship should speak up for those who can’t do so safely, and he called on the community to amplify local resources and events.

"Springfield and Eugene, this is a safe place for all. We don't tolerate no discrimination. We don't tolerate no racism, no fascism," said Alejandro. "We want to be able to welcome each and every background that comes to this country seeking a better life. Not only for themselves, but for future generations, for the kids."

