Coffin Butte landfill owner appeals denial of expansion plan

The owner of the Coffin Butte landfill in Benton County has filed an appeal as part of its ongoing effort to expand the site.

Benton County’s Planning Commission unanimously denied the request to expand last month, saying it would interfere with nearby land uses and county services.

But the company behind the project, Republic Services, is now asking Benton County Commissioners to overturn that decision.

In an email to KLCC, Republic spokesperson Melissa Quillard said the landfill is an important community asset.

"The proposed expansion will allow us to continue providing essential waste disposal services," said Quillard. "We look forward to presenting our position in the near future."

Quillard said the company has engaged the Tigard-based communication firm Tweed Strategies to help get information about the project, and gather feedback the public.

Mason Leavitt with Beyond Toxics, which opposes the expansion, said he believes the company is gearing up for a public relations battle.

“One of the things that we're going to really need to do with this Astroturf-style campaign is ensure that people are able to follow the money," said Leavitt. "It’s really important to know why someone is speaking on behalf of a certain issue and if they’re being repaid by Republic Services for it.”

The county plans to hold the first public hearing on the application in October. It must make a decision by late November.

Avoiding landfill waste

Meanwhile, Gov. Tina Kotek recently signed a bill which will create a task force to review solid waste disposal practices in the Willamette Valley.

The task force will review the work of Benton County's task force, which convened earlier this year, and decide whether to adopt its recommendations. The county's report includes strategies to keep materials out of landfill and lower waste production.

The task force will be made up of a 12-person panel including representatives from environmental groups, a garbage hauler, and the League of Oregon Cities. It will be required to submit its findings by the end of next year.