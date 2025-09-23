Eugene considers ban on drivers donating money in traffic

Eugene City Council is revisiting a proposal that would ban drivers from giving money to panhandlers in traffic.

Under the ordinance, drivers would not be allowed to hand items to pedestrians unless legally parked. Violators could be fined up to $50.

At a City Council work session last week, Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said the goal of the proposal would be to educate drivers, not cite them.

Skinner said panhandling creates risks. He said he's seen people walk into the road or across lanes of traffic to accept donations, causing near-misses.

"All it takes in my mind is a single distracted driver to change and alter the course of a life," said Skinner. "And that concerns me."

Eugene previously discussed adopting a ban on these transfers in 2019, but City Council ultimately rejected it 6-2.

At this month's meeting, some city councilors criticized the proposal. Councilor Alan Zelenka called it "blatantly unconstitutional," arguing it infringes on free speech.

Meanwhile, City Councilor Eliza Kashinsky said the proposal would just distract police officers from tackling more dangerous behaviors, like speeding or driving while impaired. She said there are already laws stopping people from walking into the road.

"I feel like this ordinance is really about homelessness and people not wanting to see panhandling in the streets," said Kashinsky. "And I don't believe it's going to be as successful at addressing those concerns, either."

City attorney Kathryn Brotherton disagreed with Zelenka's characterization of the ordinance's constitutionality. She said it would avoid the free speech issue, because it wouldn't stop anyone from asking for money.

The City of Springfield has had a similar ban in place since 2016.

At the meeting, Eugene City Council refrained from voting on the next steps for the proposal, because one of the councilors, Matt Keating, could not be present due to apparent connection issues.

To pass the ordinance, Eugene's City Council would have to order a public hearing, then vote to approve the proposal.