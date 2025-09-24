Sen. Wyden calls for new Israeli Prime Minister in Eugene town hall

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon called for a change in leadership in Israel at a Wednesday night town hall at Eugene’s Sheldon High School.

“It is long past time for Israelis to select a new prime minister," he said.

Wyden—a Democrat—faced many questions and comments about his support of Israel, with many calling for him to end military support for the country.

Much of the front of the auditorium was filled by people showing their support for an end to the war either with signs or on shirts. Some said they were from the group Veterans for Peace.

One attendee said Wyden has stopped representing Oregonians.

“I would like to ask when you’re going to step aside and let a new generation of leadership emerge,” the man said.

Zac Ziegler / KLCC Attendees in the front row at the town hall wave Palestinian flags and hold signs in support of Palestine.

Wyden responded by saying he was duly elected to his office by Oregonians, and he intends “to work like crazy for them.”

Others in the audience asked about the conduct of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Wyden blamed the actions of ICE agents in part on their ability to do their jobs with some anonymity, by covering their faces.

“I have a bill and I now think there’s getting to be bipartisan support saying that people can no longer wear these masks, that there ought to be some accountability,” said Wyden.

Wyden also spoke about attempts to counter the Trump administration on a variety of other issues, and addressed concerns about healthcare from Medicaid cuts to vaccines.

