Sen. Wyden calls for new Israeli Prime Minister in Eugene town hall

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published September 24, 2025 at 9:22 PM PDT
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (left) answers questions from an assembled crowd at Sheldon High School. Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson (right) acted as the event's moderator.
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (left) answers questions from an assembled crowd at Sheldon High School on Sept. 24, 2025. Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson (right) acted as the event's moderator.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon called for a change in leadership in Israel at a Wednesday night town hall at Eugene’s Sheldon High School.

“It is long past time for Israelis to select a new prime minister," he said.

Wyden—a Democrat—faced many questions and comments about his support of Israel, with many calling for him to end military support for the country.

Much of the front of the auditorium was filled by people showing their support for an end to the war either with signs or on shirts. Some said they were from the group Veterans for Peace.

One attendee said Wyden has stopped representing Oregonians.

“I would like to ask when you’re going to step aside and let a new generation of leadership emerge,” the man said.

Attendees in the front row at a Ron Wyden town hall wave Palestinian flags and hold signs in support of Palestine.
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
Attendees in the front row at the town hall wave Palestinian flags and hold signs in support of Palestine.

Wyden responded by saying he was duly elected to his office by Oregonians, and he intends “to work like crazy for them.”

Others in the audience asked about the conduct of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Wyden blamed the actions of ICE agents in part on their ability to do their jobs with some anonymity, by covering their faces.

“I have a bill and I now think there’s getting to be bipartisan support saying that people can no longer wear these masks, that there ought to be some accountability,” said Wyden.

Wyden also spoke about attempts to counter the Trump administration on a variety of other issues, and addressed concerns about healthcare from Medicaid cuts to vaccines.
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
